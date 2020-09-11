DISTURBED Release Cover Of STING Classic "If I Ever Lose My Faith In You"; Music Video Streaming
September 11, 2020, an hour ago
Disturbed have released their cover of Sting's 1993 hit, "If I Ever Lose My Faith In You". Listen here, and watch a video for the song, directed by Matt Mahurin, below.
Says the band: "We have loved this song for a long time, and even though it was released in 1993, it seems strangely applicable to today’s world. The song is about losing faith, and might initially sound pessimistic, but it’s about the importance and power of personal relationships, and how they can save you and provide solace in an increasingly confusing world."
Disturbed recently announced the new dates for The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour with very special guest Staind and Bad Wolves, which will begin on July 7, 2021 at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre.
For tickets and VIP packages, head here.
July
7 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
8 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
10 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
12 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
13 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
18 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
20 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
21 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheatre
23 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
24 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre
26 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater
28 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
29 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre
31 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
August
1 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
4 - Burgettstown, PA - S&T Bank Music Park
6 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
8 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
13 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
14 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
16 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
18 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
20 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
21 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
23 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
24 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
26 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
27 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
29 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
31 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
(Photo - Travis Shinn)