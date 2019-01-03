DISTURBED To Perform On Jimmy Kimmel Live! Next Week

Disturbed have announced that they will be performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, January 10th. The band will be playing the show's outdoor stage for a staging-room-only audience. Get your free tickets here.

The show will air January 10th at 11:35 PM, ET. Check your local listings or the schedule at ABC.com to find what time this episode airs in your city.

Disturbed will launch the Evolution Tour, the band’s worldwide headline tour, on January 9th in North America. The trek runs through May in Europe. Three Days Grace will be the joining the tour in North America.

Information for all tickets and VIP Experience Packages here.

Tour dates:

January

9 - San Diego, CA - Valley View Casino Center *

11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum *

12 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena *

14 - Phoenix, AZ - Gila River Arena *

16 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center *

17 - Albuquerque, NM - Tingley Coliseum *

19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena *

22 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena *

23 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center *

25 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome *

26 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center *

28 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center *

30 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center *

February

1 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center *

16 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena *

18 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center *

20 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena *

21 - Washington DC - Capital One Arena *

23 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena *

25 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden *

27 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center *

March

1 - Montreal, QC - Place Bell *

2 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center *

4 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena *

5 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena *

7 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena *

8 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena *

April

18 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

19 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

21 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622

22 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

24 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle

25 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

27 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal

28 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle Hamburg

30 - Stockholm, Sweden - Annexet

May

1 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

3 - Copenhagen, Denmark - K.B. Hallen

4 - Berlin, Germany - Verti Music Hall

6 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium

7 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

9 - Paris, France - Elysée Montmartre

11 - London, United Kingdom - Alexandra Palace

13 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Glasgow

14 - Manchester, United Kingdom - O2 Apollo Manchester



* special guests Three Days Grace

(Photo - Travis Shinn)