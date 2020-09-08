DISTURBED To Release Cover Of STING Classic "If I Ever Lose My Faith In You" This Friday

This Friday, September 11, Disturbed will release a cover of Sting's 1993 hit, "If I Ever Lose My Faith In You". Pre-save the single here.

A video for the song, directed by Matt Mahurin, is scheduled to premier Thursday night at midnight, EDT/9 PM, PDT.

Disturbed recently announced the new dates for The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour with very special guest Staind and Bad Wolves, which will begin on July 7, 2021 at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre.

July

7 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

8 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

10 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

12 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

13 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

18 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

20 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

21 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheatre

23 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

24 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre

26 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater

28 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

29 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre

31 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

August

1 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

4 - Burgettstown, PA - S&T Bank Music Park

6 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

8 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

13 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

14 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

16 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

18 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

20 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

21 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

23 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

24 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

26 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

27 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

29 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

31 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

(Photo - Travis Shinn)