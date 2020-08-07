DITCHWATER Releases Never Say Never Album; Premieres “This Pain” Video

Chicago's hard rock band Ditchwater releases their seventh album, Never Say Never, via Pavement Entertainment. Ditchwater has recorded six independent albums over the years. With the release of Never Say Never, the band has focused on cultivating a sound all of their own with these ten tracks, while also providing a modern cover of Motörhead's "Iron Fist." Never Say Never is a guitar and vocal driven slab of pure energy and ambition.

Mike Meadows, vocalist, says, "Mark Anderson and I set out to make Never Say Never as an album for our fans. To show all of our sides: all of our fears, all of our fight, and all of our love. We wanted a record that you not only heard...but felt. I think we accomplished what we set out to do."

Ditchwater is also premiering the official music video today for "This Pain," a single from Never Say Never.

Ditchwater has been a huge fixture in the Chicago music scene since 1993. Having endured all the changes in the music scene, they have weathered the storm and come out stronger each time. Always a band for the people, they have continued to build their brand of Heavy Rock over the course of their career.