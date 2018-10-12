DIVINE ASCENSION Releases New Single “Evermore”

Australian progressive metallers Divine Ascension have released their new single “Evermore”. It's taken from their upcoming album, The Uncovering, set for release on November 16th via ViciSolum Productions.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://vicisolumrecords.com/album/the-uncovering" href="http://vicisolumrecords.com/album/the-uncovering">The Uncovering by Divine Ascension</a>

The Uncovering screams modern, fast-paced and powerful. It synthesises heavy, pounding rhythms, passionate, memorable vocals and eerie, cinematic layers with simply brilliant songwriting. All enveloped within clever arrangements that listeners and supporters will instantly recognise as Divine Ascension’s unique sound.

Tracklisting:

"Evermore"

"Prisoner"

"The Fallen"

"Pursuit Of Desire"

"New World"

"Revolution Phase"

"Beyond The Line"

"One Step From Here"

"Bittersweet Divide"

"Vultures"

For further details, visit Divine Ascension on Facebook.