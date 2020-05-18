DIVINE WEEP To Release The Omega Man Album In June

Polish heavy metallers Divine Weep will issue their new album The Omega Man on June 8 via Ossuary Records - a new metal label founded by band’s singer Mateusz Drzewicz. It will be available on CD and digitally on all popular streaming platforms.

The Omega Man is the successor of Tears Of The Ages released in 2016 via Stormspell Records and Metal Scrap Records. It contains 45 minutes of pure heavy metal mixed with some death and black metal influences with modern sound.

The title of the album and the lyrics of two tracks are inspired by Richard Matheson's novel "I'm A Legend" from 1954, which has been screened many times. Among other literary inspirations we have to mention Erstine Caldwell and Robert E. Howard.

All songs were recorded in Dobra 12 Studio in Bialystok with some additional recordings in HiGain Studio. Cover art and layout was created by esteemed graphic designer Dawid Boldys from Shred Perspective Works.

Tracklisting:

“Cold As Metal”

“Journeyman”

“Firestone”

“Riders Of Navia”

“The Screaming Skull Of Silence”

“Walking (Through Debris Of Nations)”

“Die Gelassenheit”

“Mindea Lake”

“The Omega Man”