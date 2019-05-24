DIVINER Premiers "Beyond The Border" Lyric Video

Greek heavy/power metal band, Diviner, have released a lyric video for "Beyond The Border", the third single from their new album, Realms Of Time. Watch the clip below.

Realms Of Time is out on June 7 via Ulterium Records. The album will be available on CD, LP and digital.

Realms Of Time was produced and mixed by Fotis Benardo (SepticFlesh), mastered by Henrik Udd (Powerwolf, Hammerfall, Myrath) and the artwork was created by Jan Yrlund (Battle Beast, Apocalyptica, Korpiklaani).

Tracklisting:

“Against The Grain”

“Heaven Falls”

“Set Me Free”

“The Earth, The Moon, The Sun”

“Cast Down In Fire”

“Beyond The Border”

“King Of Masquerade”

“Time”

“The Voice From Within”

“Stargate”

"Beyond The Border" lyric video:

"The Earth, The Moon, The Sun" lyric video:

"Heaven Falls" video:

Diviner is:

Yiannis Papanikolaou - Vocals

George Maroulees - Guitar

Kostas Fitos - Guitar

Herc Booze - Bass

Fragiskos Samoilis - Drums