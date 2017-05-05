DIVINITY Announce New Album The Immortalist

Calgary, AB progressive death metal band Divinity have their next offering for the metal gods in their new album The Immortalist, a culmination of 5 years of hard work and dedication to their craft. The album features 12 tracks that include their two previous EP releases The Immortalist, Pt. 1 – Awestruck and The Immortalist, Pt. 2 –Momentum with their 3rd EP The Immortalist Pt. 3 - Conqueror now finished completing the trilogy series for one huge full length album. All the tracks on the album are remixed and remastered by the talented Chris Donaldson (Cryptopsy, The Grid Productions) to make the songs more cohesive and work as a full-length album experience. This album also features Bjorn ‘Speed’ Strid of Soilwork on vocals for the song “D.M.T.”. Divinity is also offering fans an exclusive digipak CD available on their website for those who want to support the band directly.

The bands comments on release:

"Closure is such great thing! We’ve finished our third EP for The Immortalist trilogy concept and have decided to take all three EP’s and turn it into a full-length album."

Tracklisting:

“Manhunt”

“Atlas”

“Hallowed Earth”

“D.M.T.”

“PsyWar”

“Distorted Mesh”

“The Dead Speak From Behind”

“Lucid Creator”

“The Reckoning”

“All Seeing Eyes”

“Momentum”

“Conqueror”

“Manhunt” video:

Album teaser: