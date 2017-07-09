DIVINITY COMPROMISED - New Album To Be Released This Month; Lead Single "Terminal" Streaming

Divinity Compromised, featuring guitarist Lothar Keller of doom stalwarts The Skull, came together in 2009 and have risen to become one of the Chicago area's premier metal bands. Formed by veterans of several notable Chicago groups, the band has carefully honed its sound and has evolved into a unique sonic experience which features a strong focus on melody and dynamics while retaining the signature heaviness mixed with symphonic elements for which the band has become known.

Following the release of their 2013 debut, A World Torn, the band successfully brought the album's vision to live audiences both in the Chicago area supporting multiple national touring acts and throughout the US including the band's commanding performance of the entire album at the prestigious ProgPower XIV festival in 2013.

Divinity Compromised's sophomore release, Terminal, is the culmination of the band's journey to this point. The release finds the band expanding their horizons in all directions, with topics both intensely personal and socially relevant, and songs featuring some of the heaviest and most somber moods the band has recorded yet. The album features over 56 minutes of new music, including the epic lead single and title track "Terminal". The song features the stirring guest vocals of Kayla Dixon (Helion Prime, Witch Mountain) which add a new dimension to the apocalyptic soundscape the band has employed in the past.

The band is poised to bring their evolving vision to live audiences throughout 2017 and into 2018 in support of Terminal, due out July 28th on Qumran Records in America, and through No Dust Records in Europe.

For information and updates on Divinity Compromised go to their official Facebook page.