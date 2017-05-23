DIVINITY Streaming New Album The Immortalist In Full

Unleashing their new album The Immortalist on May 26th, Calgary, AB progressive death metal band Divinity are streaming the new album in full ahead of its release.

The band comments:

"We're very proud of our new album! Our dedication to song writing, recording and producing these 12 songs over the past 5 years has been a crazy musical journey and a huge learning experience that we will never forget. Our lyrical content and artwork is based on an original science-fiction concept story about a character who wakes up in a random field within an intricate crop circle with no memory of who he is or how he got there. The character is then thrown into a crazy adventure and eventually learns who he is and how to become immortal. There's so much more to the story but we don't want to give it all way just yet."

Preorders of the album at Divinity.ca, iTunes, and Amazon plus an exclusive digipak CD available on their website for those who want to support the band directly.

The Immortalist is a culmination of 5 years of hard work and dedication to their craft. The album features 12 tracks that include their two previous EP releases The Immortalist, Pt. 1 – Awestruck and The Immortalist, Pt. 2 –Momentum with their 3rd EP The Immortalist Pt. 3 - Conqueror now finished completing the trilogy series for one huge full length album. All the tracks on the album are remixed and remastered by the talented Chris Donaldson (Cryptopsy, The Grid Productions) to make the songs more cohesive and work as a full-length album experience. This album also features Bjorn ‘Speed’ Strid of Soilwork on vocals for the song “D.M.T.”. Divinity is also offering fans an exclusive digipak CD available on their website for those who want to support the band directly.

The bands comments on release:

"Closure is such great thing! We’ve finished our third EP for The Immortalist trilogy concept and have decided to take all three EP’s and turn it into a full-length album."

Tracklisting:

“Manhunt”

“Atlas”

“Hallowed Earth”

“D.M.T.”

“PsyWar”

“Distorted Mesh”

“The Dead Speak From Behind”

“Lucid Creator”

“The Reckoning”

“All Seeing Eyes”

“Momentum”

“Conqueror”

"Atlas" video:

“Manhunt” video:

Album teaser: