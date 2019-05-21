DIZZY MYSTICS Release Animated Video “Letter”

Winnipeg psychedelic proggers Dizzy Mystics have shared their latest video "Letter", an animated adventure for fans to take a real trip on. The video is in support of their debut album Wanderlost released at on May 3rd. The full length is chock full of psychedelic flavours simmered in funk with just a dash of metal sure to satisfy anyone with an appetite for Tool, Primus, Frank Zappa, and Steely Dan.

The self-released album features 10 songs, each containing the recommended daily servings of groove, intensity, melody and catchy vocals with the singles “Diamond Duller”, “The Frequent See, Consistent Seas” and “Letter”. The album was self-recorded; mixed by John Paul Peters (Private Ear Recording, Winnipeg); mastered by Ed Brooks (Resonant Mastering, Seattle) and the album artwork was crafted by Ben Duncan.

"Diamond Duller":

"The Frequent See, Consistent Seas":

"Letter":

