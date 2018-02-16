DJ ASHBA And Wife Naty - Episode 2 Of I Will If You Will - Skydiving

Guitarist Dj Ashba (Pyromantic, Sixx:A.M., Guns N' Roses) and his wife Naty are back with the second episode of their new show, I Will If You Will, featuring an extreme challenge!

"It's time to face our fears! Everybody thinks that once you get married it's game over. We fully DISAGREE! Marriage can be fun and challenging. We invite you to challenge your partner and have fun while creating memories together!"

In this episode, Dj dares Naty to jump out of a plane at 15,000 feet. Will she do it or will she chicken out?"

Episode 1 - Arachnophobia: