DJ ASHBA And Wife Naty - Episode 3 Of I Will If You Will - Insane Food Challenge

Guitarist Dj Ashba (Pyromantic, Sixx:A.M., Guns N' Roses) and his wife Naty are back with the third episode of their new show, I Will If You Will, featuring an extreme challenge!

"It's time to face our fears! Everybody thinks that once you get married it's game over. We fully DISAGREE! Marriage can be fun and challenging. We invite you to challenge your partner and have fun while creating memories together!"

"This time we turned the game into an insane food challenge!" Dj and Naty will be daring each other to eat weird and gross foods... whoever refuses will have to do ten burpees!

Episode 2 - Skydiving:

Episode 1 - Arachnophobia: