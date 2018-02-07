DJ ASHBA And Wife Naty Present New Vlog, I Will If You Will Episode 1 - Arachnophobia

Guitarist Dj Ashba (Sixx:A.M., Guns N' Roses) and his wife Naty are back with the first episode of their new show, I Will If You Will, featuring an extreme challenge!

"It's time to face our fears! Everybody thinks that once you get married it's game over. We fully DISAGREE! Marriage can be fun and challenging. We invite you to challenge your partner and have fun while creating memories together! In this episode Naty is daring Dj to hold a tarantula for five seconds. Will he make it? In the next episode it's Dj's turn to dare Naty to face her biggest fear..."