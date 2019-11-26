DJ ASHBA Combines "Multiple Genres" Within New Music

"Just finished song #22. Got a ton of killer tracks coming your way very soon! Stay tuned," says guitarist DJ Ashba.

The accomplished six-stringer, who's played with Sixx:A.M., Guns N' Roses, and Beautiful Creatures, delves deeper into his next musical endeavour, offering fans the following insight via social media:

"The most satisfying thing about the new music I am creating is having the artistic freedom to combine multiple genres that I’ve always been passionate about. Something fresh, something new, something I am extremely proud of. Pushing myself to create a new sound has been the most frustrating journey to date. I knew in my heart that I was gonna have to step away from the one thing that I loved most, entertaining all of you. Looking back now I am so grateful I did. Although as frustrating as times may have gotten, the thought of performing these new songs one day for all of you kept me incredibly focused and motivated."

"There have been countless hurtles and pitfalls along the way with a ton of pressure to release something just to stay relevant, but still I refused to hurry up and throw something out just to make a quick buck. I have had a clear vision in my head for this new project since day one and I refuse to compromise it. Music is my passion. I am so f’n stoked to share all of my music with you and I hope you are all as excited as I am. I am so blessed for your love and support and most of all your patience and understanding, allowing me the time I needed to take to create something special for you! Here I am today, writing and producing a new track in Colombia. Much love and God bless."