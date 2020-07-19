DJ ASHBA Posts Behind-The-Scenes Photos From Video Shoot For New Solo Single Featuring Vocalist CALI TUCKER

Multi-platinum recording artist/producer and songwriter, DJ Ashba (Sixx:A.M., ex-Guns N' Roses), recently aunched a new website, where you can now hear a clip of new music from his upcoming solo project. Check it out, here.

On July 17th, Ashba posted behind-the-scenes photos from the video shoot for the first single from the album, which features the niece of country music legend Tanya Tucker, Cali Tucker, on vocals.

DJ Ashba recently signed an exclusive deal with Edgeout Records/Universal Music Group/UMe. Creating a unique sound by morphing multiple genres, Ashba has embodied the energy of Las Vegas. This project will take music in a direction no one expects. He has been assembling a cadre of superstars each to perform on his tracks.

Ashba comments, "Over the past couple of years I have found myself going through a musical transformation... almost an evolution you could say. I allowed my creativity to flow freely without trying to restrain it to conform to a particular genre. I found the whole journey very liberating and also very exciting. It allowed me to experiment with new sounds and compositions that cross the boundaries of multiple music genres, to create something so unique and exciting that I cannot wait to share it with the world!"

Ashba has brought together a formidable team that includes Tony Guanci, Edgeout founder and label head; Bruce Resnikoff, President & CEO, UMe; Manager Larry Rudolph, ReignDeer Entertainment/Maverick; Chris Dalston, Co-Head of Music, CAA and Gavin Maloof, founding partner Vegas Golden Knights/Vice-Chairman, Maloof Companies.

(Standing in the back row, left to right): Manager Larry Rudolph, ReignDeer Entertainment/Maverick; Tony Guanci, Edgeout Records founder and label head; Bruce Resnikoff, President & CEO, UMe; Gavin Maloof, founding partner Vegas Golden Knights/Vice-Chairman, Maloof Companies. Seated: Ashba.

Photo: Todd Nakamine