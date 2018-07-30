DJ ASHBA - SIXX:A.M., Ex-GUNS N' ROSES Guitarist Arrested For DUI; Epic Mug Shot Revealed

TMZ is reporting that guitarist DJ Ashba (Sixx:A.M., ex-Guns N' Roses) was arrested Friday in Fairbury, IL on suspicion of DUI and for blowing a stop sign.

"Law enforcement sources tell us Ashba first got pulled over for failing to stop but, because he showed signs of impairment, officers gave him field sobriety tests. Fair to say, it didn't go well for Ashba... he was taken to jail, where he modelled a tight mohawk and colorful neck ink."