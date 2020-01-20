DJ ASHBA - SIXX:A.M., Ex-GUNS N' ROSES Guitarist Strikes Plea Deal In 2018 DUI Case

TMZ is reporting that guitarist DJ Ashba (Sixx:A.M., ex-Guns N' Roses) is close to putting his 2018 DUI case in the rear view mirror, after cutting a plea deal.

Says TMZ: "DJ Ashba pled guilty to 1 count of DUI... this according to the State Attorney's Office in Livingston County, Illinois. In return, prosecutors dropped a separate charge of running a stop sign. Ashba was sentenced to 24 months of court-supervised probation and 30 hours of community service. He must also submit to alcohol treatment and pay a fine. We're told he was also ordered to attend meetings where victims of DUI's tell their stories."

TMZ broke the story when Ashba was arrested back in July 2018 in Fairbury, IL after police say they pulled him over for blowing a stop sign. They ultimately said he showed signs of impairment so they arrested him and booked him for suspicion of DUI.