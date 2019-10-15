DJ ASHBA Teases New Music, Announces Halloween Bash

Guitarist DJ Ashba (Sixx:A.M., Guns N' Roses, Beautiful Creatures) has taken to social media with the following message:

"So much great stuff coming! Been locked away in the studio creating a ton of tracks for ya‘ll!! Missing each n everyone of you more than you know!! See ya soon!!"

Those in Las Vegas will be able to see DJ Ashba on October 31st when he hosts The Devil's Bash Halloween Party inside his store at The Strat Hotel and Casino. Sin City Sinners will be taking the stage; a costume contest will occur, in addition to other giveaways and prizes.