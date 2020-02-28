DJ ASHBA To Auction Custom Guitar After Playing National Anthem At Vegas Golden Knights Game

"Had a blast with Lindsey Gurk at 8 News Now today," says DJ Ashba (Guns N' Roses, Sixx:A.M.). "We will be auctioning off this one of a kind Ashba Signature Golden Knights Schecter Guitar during the Vegas Golden Knights vs Los Angeles Kings game at the T-Mobile Arena this Sunday (March 1st), following my performance of The National Anthem. 100% of proceeds go to the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation!"