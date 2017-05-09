DJ MIX MASTER MIKE Discusses His Performance On Upcoming METALLICA Stadium Dates - “It’s All About Picking And Choosing And Crafting The Selections Wisely”; Audio

DJ/producer Mix Master Mike was recently tapped by Metallica to join the band on their upcoming North American dates. Available for streaming below is an excerpt from an interview on the Culture Creature podcast, in which Dan Redding talks to Mix Master Mike about his upcoming gig.

In regards to how he decides what kind of performance he’ll bring to Metallica’s audience, he states: “I come from a hip-hop background, but I listen to everything — metal, Miles Davis… all of that. But we're dealing with a metal crowd. I've had experiences where I've opened up for… I've been on tour with Guns N’ Roses, so I know what to expect, as far as me being up there and how I could come across to a metal audience.

“So it's all about picking and choosing and crafting the selections wisely. And then also, visually, I'm putting visuals together along with what I do. If I was a metalhead and I bought a ticket to Metallica and I came… I knew nothing about hip-hop, I knew nothing about this shit, I knew a little bit about Beastie Boys and this and that, I would think, 'Okay, what would trip me out, as far as seeing somebody up there with turntables?' So I keep that in mind.”

Listen below:

In regards to having Mix Master Mike on their upcoming North American dates, Metallica previously said: “The party will roll all night long during the North American WorldWired tour as we’re psyched to announce that award-winning DJ and producer Mix Master Mike will be spinning some of your favorite (and ours!) hard rock and metal tracks throughout the evening at all of the stadium dates this summer. A pioneer in the hip-hop and DJ communities, you’ll be able to catch his skillful, hard-hitting scratch work once the doors open each night and between acts before we hit the stage.

“Named as “the world’s greatest DJ” by USA Today, Mix Master Mike has won Grammys, been inducted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Beastie Boys, spun at the Vancouver Winter Olympics and the Emmy’s, and has created music that has been featured on major television networks. In 2016, he was invited to the White House by former President Barack Obama to perform at the Kennedy Center Honors 36th Gala honoring Herbie Hancock.

“We are so honoured and feel extremely lucky that Mix Master Mike has signed on for this adventure. See you in May!”

Said Mix Master Mike: “Ladies, gents and fans worldwide. I would like to take this moment and proudly announce I will be touring and opening for Metallica on the 2017 WorldWired Tour. As a longtime fan of Metallica I am truly humbled and honoured for this amazing opportunity to support the greatest metal band of our generation.”

The North American leg of Metallica’s WorldWired 2017 tour kicks off on May 10th in Baltimore, Maryland.

(Photo - Mix Master Mike Facebook)