DOBERMANN Featuring BUMBLEFOOT Release "Radioactive" Lyric Video

Dobermann have released a lyric video for "Radioactive", featuring former Guns N' Roses guitar player Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal on lead guitar.

"Radioactive" is the second single from Dobermann's new album Pure Breed, produced by renowned Guano Apes and H Blockx producer Fabio Trentini, and released last March via Wild Mondays Music / Horus Music UK The video can be seen below:

The video for the title track, "Pure Breed", is also available:

