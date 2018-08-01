DOC And SCOTT MCGHEE Announce End Of McGhee Entertainment Partnership; Clients Include KISS, PAUL STANLEY, TED NUGENT And Others

All Access Music Group is reporting that McGhee Entertainment partners, Doc and Scott McGhee, have announced the conclusion of their 25-year business relationship.

McGhee Entertainment's website lists clients that include KISS, Paul Stanley, Ted Nugent, Richie Sambora & Orianthi, and others.

Doc McGhee will continue operating McGhee Entertainment, while his brother Scott has launched a new artist management venture, 1 Entertainment Music And Management Group. The newly-formed company plans to offer brand development, digital and social media strategies, and content creation.

Both companies will continue to maintain their current Music Row offices, located at 21 Music Square West. McGhee Entertainment will also continue to operate an office in Los Angeles.