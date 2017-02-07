DOEDSVANGR Featuring Members Of TSJUDER, HORNA, BEHEXEN, NORDJEVEL, SVARTELDER Reveal Debut Album Details; Tracks Streaming

With a lineup comprising Shatraug (Horna, Sargeist, Behexen, Nightbringer), Anti-Christian (Tsjuder, Beaten To Death) and founder and frontman Doedsadmiral (Nordjevel, Svartelder, Enepsigos), it was inevitable that there would be interest in Doedsvangr's debut full-length album, Satan Ov Suns, and today the band have revealed details.

Satan Ov Suns was recorded at Velvet Recording in Spydeberg with Christer Krohg, whilst drums were recorded at the Klang Studios in Oslo with Bjarne Stensli. Artwork is by Khaos Diktator Design.

Tracklisting:

“Our Lord Cometh!”

“Rituals”

“Doedsvangr”

“Black Dawn”

“Northern Watchtowers”

“Diaboli”

“Gnashing Of Teeth”

“Breath Of Lucifer”

“Throne Of Black Illumination”

“Blood Whores”

“Black Sun Nimbus”

“Rituals” and “Black Dawn” can be heard below:

Satan ov Suns by Doedsvangr

Satan Ov Suns will hit the streets on March 27th via Immortal Frost Productions, and will be available in CD, double vinyl and digital formats.

Despite the evil feel that pervades the whole album, Doedsvangr's vastly experienced Norwegian and Finnish members have not fallen into the trap of producing a formulaic black metal album, but have been able to create eleven tracks that offer extreme variations, and, it has to be said, "a lot of groove".

Commenting on the formation of Doedsvangr the band's prolific frontman "Doedsadmiral" recently had this to say: "All my other bands each have a different sound and musical ethos one from the other, and Doedsvangr is one that comes from a much darker direction. Doedsvangr, like the other projects in which I'm involved, does not come from me alone, but is the result of two great musicians coming onboard so that together we can create music the way we all want it to sound, and perform it in a way that we all want to hear it. Will Doedsvangr perform live one day? That remains to be seen, let's just see where the album takes us first".

Satan Ov Suns is now available to pre-order in CD and vinyl formats here, and in digital format here.