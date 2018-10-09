DOKKEN Announce Four California Shows In November; New Studio Album Expected In Spring 2019

Los Angeles-based rock legends, Dokken, have announced a string of California dates in November. Says the band: "CALIFORNIA!! November is ALL about you! Join us for 4 Southern California shows!"

Dates:

November

2 - Canyon Club - Agoura, CA

3 - The Cave - Big Bear, CA

16 - The Rose - Pasadena, CA

17 - The Canyon - Santa Clarita, CA

Meanwhile, in a new interview with Albany, NY radio station Q103, Don Dokkken reveals that following the West Coast shows, the band will write their new album in December and January, with plans to release the effort in spring 2019. Listen below: