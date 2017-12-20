DOKKEN - Classic Lineup Shoots Video For New Song "It's Just Another Day"
Dokken's classic lineup - Don Dokken (vocals), George Lynch (guitar), Jeff Pilson (bass) and "Wild" Mick Brown (drums) - have shot a video for their new song, "It's Just Another Day". A new Dokken live album with three new studio tracks, as well as a live DVD, is expected in May.
Says Jeff Pilson: "On the set of the new Dokken video for new song, which came out amazing! The song is called 'It's Just Another Day', and it's amazing how much it sounds like vintage Dokken."
