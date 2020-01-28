DOKKEN Confirm US Tour Dates Featuring LYNCH MOB And Encore Performances With GEORGE LYNCH

In December 2019, Dokken announced tour plans for the US in 2020 with Lita Ford and Lynch Mob as support. The shows will include a special encore performance featuring Dokken frontman Don Dokken and Lynch Mob / former Dokken guitarist George Lynch. The first round of tour dates has been confirmed and can be viewed below.

March

6 - Biloxi, MS - Hard Rock Live **

7 - El Paso, TX - Speaking Rock Entertainment Center **

8 - Midland, TX - Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center **

28 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre **

April

25 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheater **

May

30 - Las Vegas, NV - Fremont Street **

June

6 - Sunbury, PA - Spyglass Ridge Winery **

7 - St, Louis, MO - Hollywood, Casino Amphitheater

August

21-22 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go **

September

19 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Fest (Sunken Garden Theater)

** Don Dokken / George Lynch encore performance

Appearing on Trunk Nation L.A. Invasion broadcast from the Rainbow Bar & Grill in Los Angeles back in August 2019, Don Dokken and George Lynch talked about the possibility of future Dokken reunions following their Japan shows back in 2016.