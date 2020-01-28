DOKKEN Confirm US Tour Dates Featuring LYNCH MOB And Encore Performances With GEORGE LYNCH

January 28, 2020, 2 hours ago

In December 2019, Dokken announced tour plans for the US in 2020 with Lita Ford and Lynch Mob as support. The shows will include a special encore performance featuring Dokken frontman Don Dokken and Lynch Mob / former Dokken guitarist George Lynch. The first round of tour dates has been confirmed and can be viewed below.

March 
6 - Biloxi, MS - Hard Rock Live ** 
7 - El Paso, TX - Speaking Rock Entertainment Center ** 
8 - Midland, TX - Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center ** 
28 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre **

April 
25 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheater ** 

May 
30 - Las Vegas, NV - Fremont Street ** 

June 
6 - Sunbury, PA - Spyglass Ridge Winery ** 
7 - St, Louis, MO - Hollywood, Casino Amphitheater 

August 
21-22 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go **

September
19 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Fest (Sunken Garden Theater)

** Don Dokken / George Lynch encore performance

Appearing on Trunk Nation L.A. Invasion broadcast from the Rainbow Bar & Grill in Los Angeles back in August 2019, Don Dokken and George Lynch talked about the possibility of future Dokken reunions following their Japan shows back in 2016.



