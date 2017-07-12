DOKKEN Expect To Release New Album In May 2018; “It’s Definitely Going To Have The Classic Dokken Sound,” Says Guitarist JON LEVIN

All That Shreds’ Andrew Catania recently spoke to Dokken guitarist Jon Levin about a new Dokken album and future touring plans.

“We’re on the road all of July; we come back to do some US dates, then were back to Europe,” explains Levin. “As November and December come, and things slow down, we’re going to start writing for a new Dokken record.”

When asked if the new album was going to have the classic Dokken sound or if it would be going in a new direction, Jon replies, “It’s definitely going to have the classic Dokken sound. We should have it released in May of 2018 I’m thinking.”

Read more at allthatshreds.com.

Decibel Geek TV has uploaded video footage shot at Dokken’s July 7th show at Buffalo Rose In Golden, Colorado. Watch below.

Dokken’s setlist:

“Don't Close Your Eyes”

“The Hunter”

“Kiss Of Death”

“Into The Fire”

“Breaking The Chains”

“Dream Warriors”

“Just Got Lucky”

“Alone Again”

“Maddest Hatter”

“Too High To Fly”

“Will The Sun Rise”

“It's Not Love”

“In My Dreams”

“Tooth And Nail”

Dokken perform next at Balingen, Germany’s Bang Your Head!!! festival, taking place July 13th - 15th. Find Dokken’s live itinerary at this location.