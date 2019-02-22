DOKKEN Frontman Confirms One-Off Show With Original Guitarist GEORGE LYNCH At M3 Festival 2019

Speaking with Metalforever.com, Dokken frontman Don Dokken discusses his upcoming special acoustic performance on March 7th (complete with Dokken favorites, cover songs, and Dokken reflections between songs), which also supports the Glenn Tipton's Parkinson's Foundation. Don also comments on the full electric show on March 8th at the Historic German House with Metal Mike in direct support, and about new Dokken material, touring and selling music in 2019. In addition, he makes a special M3 Maryland Festival headlining announcement (11:20).

Don Dokken recently guested on The Classic Metal Show to discuss the writing of a new Dokken record and give his thoughts on the state of the music business.

On the band's next album, due out this year:

"I'd like to do Tooth And Nail meets Under Lock And Key meets Back For The Attack. If I could do that, that's what I think people would be happy with. The dilemma is to try to do that thirty years later without just ripping myself off and regurgitating old Dokken riffs, but I do want to make a straight-up, straight-ahead, catchy choruses, cool guitar riffs, burning guitar solos, nice grooves. That's where my mind is right now. I just want to go straight ahead and make a classic-sounding Dokken record."