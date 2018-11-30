DOKKEN Frontman DON DOKKEN On New Album - "I'd Like To Do Tooth And Nail Meets Under Lock And Key Meets Back For The Attack"

Dokken frontman Don Dokken recently guested on The Classic Metal Show to discuss the writing of a new Dokken record and give his thoughts on the state of the music business.

On the band's next album, due out in 2019:

"I'd like to do Tooth And Nail meets Under Lock And Key meets Back For The Attack. If I could do that, that's what I think people would be happy with. The dilemma is to try to do that thirty years later without just ripping myself off and regurgitating old Dokken riffs, but I do want to make a straight-up, straight-ahead, catchy choruses, cool guitar riffs, burning guitar solos, nice grooves. That's where my mind is right now. I just want to go straight ahead and make a classic-sounding Dokken record."



