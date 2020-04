Dokken guitarist Jon Levin is offering online guitar lessons via his official website. Go to JonLevinGuitars.com for details.

Levin has recorded three albums with Dokken: Hell to Pay (2004), Lightning Strikes Again (2008) and Broken Bones (2012). He also recorded Doro's first post-Warlock solo album Force Majeure (1989), although it was initially pushed as a Warlock record.