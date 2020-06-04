DOKKEN Guitarist JON LEVIN - "We're Ready Now For This New Record"

Jon Levin, who's been the guitarist for Dokken since 2003, was recently interviewed by Thomas Amoriello Jr. of Boston Rock Radio. Speaking about the new, as yet untitled Dokken album - which will be the follow-up to 2012's Broken Bones - Levin offered the following details:

"I usually like to write by starting with a riff that I like and I'll build off that, and I record it on my iPhone and then I play them for Don and see what he likes. When he likes something I'll start building it, working on a verse and chorus with handle, rebuild it into a song. We're ready now for this new record. Because of the COVID-19 thing, we're doing things a bit differently. I'm actually just taking the riffs that I've written on my own and putting down a verse and a B section and sending that to him all at once so he can get a better picture. And he is sending me more completed items, everything because you know, the current state of the world is so chaotic that it warrants everything being different. It's still going to be great. I'm really excited about this new record."

When asked about the possibility of a solo album, Levin replied, "I feel like the solo artistic stuff that I'm doing is expressed really well on the Jon Levin Guitars website and that's what it really meant for me, like a lot of those advanced riffs. I feel like I just get to play any riffs I want on that and it exposes a whole other side of what I do. Maybe at some point I'll do a solo record, I don't know that I can bring anything to the table, something that hasn't already been done with a guitar solo record. Frankly, a lot of them I feel don't really have much to offer and get boring quickly when you don't have singing on them. But if I find out a way I can do it in a new and creative way, maybe at some point I would attempt it. If it's not even a whole record, maybe I'll just do a track or two and see how it goes."

