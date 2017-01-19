DOKKEN, SCORPIONS, KING’S X, BULLETBOYS Members Perform At 2nd Anniversary Ultimate Jam Night Show; Video Streaming

Don Dokken (Dokken), Mikkey Dee (Motörhead, Scorpions), Dug Pinnick (King’s X), Marq Torien (Bulletboys), Ira Black (Westfield Massacre, ex-Lizzy Borden, Metal Church) were a few of the 50 plus performers that played at Ultimate Jam Night’s 2nd anniversary party, last Tuesday night (January 17th) at the world famous Whisky A GoGo.

Marq Torien joined Don Dokken on stage in an unplanned version of Dokken’s “The Hunter“, along with Dokken’s longtime friend Mikkey Dee, Ira Black, Sean McNabb, with background vocalists Maureen Davis and Kevin Robinson.

Video footage from the event, shot by Johnny Angel, can be seen below:

Ultimate Jam Night is a long-running free weekly show currently in residence at L.A.’s famed Whisky A Go Go. Founded in 2015 by Quiet Riot’s Chuck Wright, the show features a rotating cast of the world’s finest musicians assembled in an entirely unrehearsed setting. Integrating live music, performance art, comedy bits, walk-around characters, and community and charitable giving it has established a loyal following. More information can be found here.