DOKKEN Teaming Up With LITA FORD And LYNCH MOB For US Tour In 2020

Dokken have announced tour plans for the US in 2020 with Lita Ford and Lynch Mob as support. The shows will include a special encore performance featuring Dokken frontman Don Dokken and Lynch Mob / former Dokken guitarist George Lynch.

Dokken's line-up will feature Don Dokken, guitarist Jon Levin, bassist Chris McCarvill and drummer "Wild" Mick Brown. Stay tuned for tour details.

Appearing on Trunk Nation L.A. Invasion broadcast from the Rainbow Bar & Grill in Los Angeles back in August, Don Dokken and George Lynch talked about the possibility of future Dokken reunions following their Japan shows back in 2016.