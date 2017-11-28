DOKKEN, WARRANT Members Join Forces In New Project SUPER STROKE; "It's Not Progressive But Very Musical," Says JEFF PILSON

In a new interview with Glide Magazine, bassist Jeff Pilson (Foreigner, Dokken) reveals that he's about to launch a new project with George Lynch (ex-Dokken), Mick Brown (Dokken) and Robert Mason (Warrant, ex-Lynch Mob).

Says Pilson: "I have a project that we’ll be announcing soon that is George Lynch, Mick Brown and I, from Dokken. We have a project with Robert Mason called Super Stroke. It won’t be coming out until well into next year but we’ve already written a lot of songs for that and it’s absolutely stupendous. I am really proud of that and real excited."

Asked what it sounds like, and if it leans towards the Dokken sound, Pilson replies: "There’s definitely some Dokken in there. There is a little bit of the straight-ahead Lynch Mob-ness in certain aspects but then another aspect we get quite musical. It’s not progressive but very musical. Some of the songs are pretty epic in their musicality. George is playing his ass off. I mean, the whole band is playing great, I got to say. And Robert is just an amazing singer and it’s so much fun. Robert is in Warrant right now, and he was the second singer for Lynch Mob. There’s a lot of connections in there. So I’m doing that."

