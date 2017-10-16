DOLL SKIN Premier “Daughter” Music Video; On Tour Now With ONE-EYED DOLL
October 16, 2017, an hour ago
Doll Skin have released a video for their new single “Daughter”. Check it out below. The band is currently on tour supporting One Eyed Doll on the Something Wicked Tour, with special guests Co-Op (featuring Dash Cooper) on select dates, plus a select handful of headlining dates. The tour follows up several legs of headlining on the Shut Up! Tour, and a summer stint on the 2017 Vans Warped Tour.
Doll Skin is supporting Manic Pixie Dream Girl, the June 2017 follow up to their 2016 EMP Label Group debut, In Your Face (Again), produced by Grammy Award winning Megadeth bassist David Ellefson. Manic Pixie Dream Girl was released in Europe this month via SPV, quickly selling out of the initial pressing, while “Daughter” hit the top 40 on the Billboard Rock Indicator chart this week.
Tour dates (with One-Eyed Doll):
October
12 - Cleveland, OH - Agora
13 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls
14 - Baltimore, MD - Fish Head Cantina
15 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz
18 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
19 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero
20 - Jacksonville, FL - Jackrabbits Live
21 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug
22 - Tallahassee, FL - The Warrior *
24 - Mobile, AL - Alchemy Tavern *
25 - Lafayette, LA - The District
26 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box
27 - Austin, TX - Dirty Dog Bar ^
28 - Houston, TX -BFE Rock Club ^
29 - Dallas, TX - Trees ^
31 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red ^
November
1 - Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go ^
December
2 - Los Angeles, CA - Emo Nite
4 - Flagstaff, AZ - Flagstaff’s Green Room
* Doll Skin headline
^ with Co-Op
(Photo by: Rick Triana)