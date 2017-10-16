DOLL SKIN Premier “Daughter” Music Video; On Tour Now With ONE-EYED DOLL

Doll Skin have released a video for their new single “Daughter”. Check it out below. The band is currently on tour supporting One Eyed Doll on the Something Wicked Tour, with special guests Co-Op (featuring Dash Cooper) on select dates, plus a select handful of headlining dates. The tour follows up several legs of headlining on the Shut Up! Tour, and a summer stint on the 2017 Vans Warped Tour.

Doll Skin is supporting Manic Pixie Dream Girl, the June 2017 follow up to their 2016 EMP Label Group debut, In Your Face (Again), produced by Grammy Award winning Megadeth bassist David Ellefson. Manic Pixie Dream Girl was released in Europe this month via SPV, quickly selling out of the initial pressing, while “Daughter” hit the top 40 on the Billboard Rock Indicator chart this week.

Tour dates (with One-Eyed Doll):

October

12 - Cleveland, OH - Agora

13 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls

14 - Baltimore, MD - Fish Head Cantina

15 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

18 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

19 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

20 - Jacksonville, FL - Jackrabbits Live

21 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug

22 - Tallahassee, FL - The Warrior *

24 - Mobile, AL - Alchemy Tavern *

25 - Lafayette, LA - The District

26 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

27 - Austin, TX - Dirty Dog Bar ^

28 - Houston, TX -BFE Rock Club ^

29 - Dallas, TX - Trees ^

31 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red ^

November

1 - Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go ^

December

2 - Los Angeles, CA - Emo Nite

4 - Flagstaff, AZ - Flagstaff’s Green Room

* Doll Skin headline

^ with Co-Op

(Photo by: Rick Triana)