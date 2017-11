DOMGÅRD Streaming New Song "Kynjagaldr"

Legendary Swedish black metal group Domgård have released new track "Kynjagaldr," a song from forthcoming album Ödelagt.

Domgård are set to release their third album Ödelagt on Carnal Records. Five long years since the release of sophomore album Myrkviðr, the Gothenburg band has returned with 12 tracks of fierce black metal in the finest Swedish tradition with a thematic focus on the dark and enlightening aspects of Germanic mythology, magic and custom.

Tracklisting:

“Niþanvarþa”

“Svartdjupets Lockelse”

“Töckenhöljt”

“I Geirröds Hall”

“Aldar Røkkr”

“Kynjagaldr”

“Ödelagt”

“Lögr Óðreris - Urblodets Trollmakt”

“Grottkvinnans Hemlighet”

“Sejdmannens Förbannelse”

“Förgånget”

“Ødhe Vi”

