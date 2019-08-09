DOMINATION INC. Premier Official Live Video For New Song "Cutting Edge"

Athens, Greece-based thrash metal commando, Domination Inc., have released an official live video for "Cutting Edge", the opening song of the band's forthcoming album, Memoir 414. Watch the clip below.

Memoir 414 will be released worldwide on August 23 via SPV/Steamhammer as a CD digipak version, LP version, download and stream. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Cutting Edge"

"Day VIII Deus‘ Ignorance"

"The Sickening"

"Dark City"

"Dehumanized"

"Crux, Nux, Lux..."

"The Eye"

"Culling"

"Love Me Forever"

"Cutting Edge" live video:

"The Eye" video:

"The Sickening" video:

Lineup:

Aggelos “Alpha” Karatzas - drums

Aris “Ares” Karatzas - guitar

Kostas Evangeliou - guitar

Theodore Papadopoulos - vocals

Jim Kakes - bass