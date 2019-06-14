DOMINATION INC. Release Music Video For New Single "The Sickening"

Athens, Greece-based thrash metal commando, Domination Inc. have released a single and music video for the song "The Sickening", taken from the forthcoming album, Memoir 414. Watch the clip below.

Elsewhere, you get pummelled by compact sledgehammers, yet "The Sickening" comes like a blood transfusion for the genre. Similar to the way The Haunted rejuvenated it via furious hardcore without giving up on catchy melodies. Consequently, "The Sickening" is accompanied by a stylish video clip and might be the record’s most representative tune.

Memoir 414 will be released worldwide on August 23 via SPV/Steamhammer as a CD digipak version, LP version, download and stream. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Cutting Edge"

"Day VIII Deus‘ Ignorance"

"The Sickening"

"Dark City"

"Dehumanized"

"Crux, Nux, Lux..."

"The Eye"

"Culling"

"Love Me Forever"

"The Sickening" video:

Lineup:

Aggelos “Alpha” Karatzas - drums

Aris “Ares” Karatzas - guitar

Kostas Evangeliou - guitar

Theodore Papadopoulos - vocals

Jim Kakes - bass