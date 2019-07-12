DOMINATION INC. Reveal Second Single “The Eye”

Athens, Greece-based thrash metal commando, Domination Inc. have released a single and music video for the song "The Eye", taken from the forthcoming album, Memoir 414. Watch the clip below.

Memoir 414 will be released worldwide on August 23rd via SPV/Steamhammer as a CD digipak version, LP version, download and stream. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Cutting Edge"

"Day VIII Deus‘ Ignorance"

"The Sickening"

"Dark City"

"Dehumanized"

"Crux, Nux, Lux..."

"The Eye"

"Culling"

"Love Me Forever"

"The Eye" video:

"The Sickening" video:

Lineup:

Aggelos “Alpha” Karatzas - drums

Aris “Ares” Karatzas - guitar

Kostas Evangeliou - guitar

Theodore Papadopoulos - vocals

Jim Kakes - bass