DOMINHATE Release Lyric And Drum Playthrough Videos For "Faith Delirius Imago"

January 2, 2018, 8 hours ago

news black death dominhate

DOMINHATE Release Lyric And Drum Playthrough Videos For "Faith Delirius Imago"

Italian death dealers, Dominhate, have released lyric and drum playthrough videos for "Faith Delirius Imago," a song taken from their Emissaries Of Morning EP (Lavadome Productions). Watch both clips below.

Emissaries Of Morning was released on Lavadome Productions in 2016 on CD and digital formats. This is pure, dark, unholy, and uncompromising death metal. The EP can be streamed in its entirety below.

Order the EP via the following links:

- CD
- Digital

 

Featured Audio

ROBB FINLAYSON - "Winter's Apprentice" (Independent)

ROBB FINLAYSON - "Winter's Apprentice" (Independent)

Featured Video

THE ORDER OF CHAOS Debut "Night Terror"

THE ORDER OF CHAOS Debut "Night Terror"

Latest Reviews