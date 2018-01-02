DOMINHATE Release Lyric And Drum Playthrough Videos For "Faith Delirius Imago"

Italian death dealers, Dominhate, have released lyric and drum playthrough videos for "Faith Delirius Imago," a song taken from their Emissaries Of Morning EP (Lavadome Productions). Watch both clips below.

Emissaries Of Morning was released on Lavadome Productions in 2016 on CD and digital formats. This is pure, dark, unholy, and uncompromising death metal. The EP can be streamed in its entirety below.

Order the EP via the following links:

- CD

- Digital