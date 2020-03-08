DON DOKKEN And GEORGE LYNCH Reunite On Stage In Biloxi, Perform Three DOKKEN Classics (Video)

In December 2019, Dokken announced tour plans for the US in 2020 with Lynch Mob as support. The shows include a special encore performance featuring Dokken frontman Don Dokken and Lynch Mob / former Dokken guitarist George Lynch. The duo performed "Kiss Of Death", "When Heaven Comes Down" and "Tooth And Nail" together at the end of the first show, which took place in Biloxi, MS. Fan-filmed video is available below.

Tour dates can be viewed below.

March

8 - Midland, TX - Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center **

28 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre **

April

25 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheater **

May

30 - Las Vegas, NV - Fremont Street **

June

6 - Sunbury, PA - Spyglass Ridge Winery **

7 - St, Louis, MO - Hollywood, Casino Amphitheater

August

21-22 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go **

September

19 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Fest (Sunken Garden Theater)

** Don Dokken / George Lynch encore performance

Appearing on Trunk Nation L.A. Invasion broadcast from the Rainbow Bar & Grill in Los Angeles back in August 2019, Don Dokken and George Lynch talked about the possibility of future Dokken reunions following their Japan shows back in 2016.