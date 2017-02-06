DON DOKKEN Joins Jack Russell’s GREAT WHITE On Stage In California; Video

Jack Russell's Great White were joined on stage by Don Dokken on February 3rd at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California for a rendition of “On Your Knees”. Video footage, filmed by Jake Perry, can be seen below:

Jack Russell's Great White released their new album, He Saw It Comin’, on January 27th.

He Saw it Comin' tracklisting:

“Sign Of The Times”

“She Moves Me”

“Crazy”

“Love Don’t Live Here”

“My Addiction”

“Anything For You”

“He Saw It Comin'”

“Don’t Let Me Go”

“Spy Vs Spy”

“Blame It On The Night”

“Godspeed”

“Sign Of The Times” video:

“Love Don’t Live Here”:

“She Moves Me” :

“Blame It On The Night”:

Jack Russell’s Great White lineup:

Jack Russell (Vocals)

Tony Montana (Guitar, Keyboards)

Robby Lochner (Guitar)

Dan McNay (Bass)

Dicki Fliszar (Drums)