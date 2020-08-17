DON DOKKEN On His Relationship With GEORGE LYNCH - "There’s No More Fighting, There’s No More Arguing... We’re Too Old For That"

In a new interview with Antihero's Mark Dean, Don Dokken discusses the upcoming release The Lost Songs: 1978-1981, touring with Accept, lineup changes, the ongoing popularity of band's from the 80's, and more.

Asked if he still has dreams, hopes and ambitions for his career, Dokken replies: "No. As far as my career goes, no. I’ve accomplished what I wanted to accomplish. I’ve been to the top of the mountain and I played stadiums and I’ve played with AC/DC all over Europe and stadiums. I’ve accomplished what I wanted to accomplish. You say as far as what I want now is what everybody should want and that’s peace and happiness and good health, especially now with my hand. You need health and you need to happiness and to be at peace with yourself."

And what would be the most important lesson a long career in the music has taught him? What lesson has he taken away from his time in the music business? "What lesson? Be more patient. We’re older now. George (Lynch) comes on the road sometimes. I still play with George. George does special guest. We get along. George does shows with us. There’s no more fighting. There’s no more arguing. We’re too old for that."

Read the full interview at AntiheroMagazine.com

It wasn’t always multi-platinum sales and stadium gigs for Dokken. There was a first-phase and there were early days, and it is those bold first steps to stardom which are celebrated comprehensively on Dokken’s The Lost Songs: 1978-1981, out on August 28 via Silver Lining Music.

Featuring spectacular sleeve art by renowned US artist Tokyo Hiro (Motörhead, Motley Crüe), The Lost Songs: 1978-1981 show the crackle and craft of a hungry young Don Dokken as he embarked upon a journey which started in Southern California and Northern Germany. It is a trek which is testimony to the sheer endeavour and perseverance Don Dokken showed in those few years between 1978 and 1981, starting from when he spent time at a guitar store called Drake’s Music, owned by Drake Levin in Manhattan Beach, California.

A fair selection of the treasure on The Lost Songs: 1978-1981 are from these early European days. “Felony” carries a thuggish fuzz-coated riff -think early Van Halen in really greasy embroidered denims- while “Day After Day” showed that Don could pen a radio-slaying ballad.

The writing and creation of The Lost Songs: 1978-1981 are further tribute to enduring early days of struggle in both Germany and LA, Don would return to LA for a spell after those brief European gigs, and he worked with Croucier on material, including perhaps the truest view of Dokken’s then-future “Hit And Run”, which incredibly did not end up on the eventual Breaking The Chains release. From the sunbaked SoCal hook of “Step Into The Light” to the furious, fledgling, late-Sunset Strip sound of “Back In The Streets,” The Lost Songs: 1978-1981 shows Don in his unfettered early days of balls-out attitude, qualities doubtless forged in the sheer nature of the adventures undertaken in writing, recording and deciding Europe was the place to keep cutting his teeth.

The Lost Songs: 1978-1981 not only shares that magic with the fans, it gives them the final, vital and undeniably missing (until now) early album in the Dokken collection.

The Lost Songs: 1978-1981 is available for pre-order here on CD, Vinyl, digital formats and special D2C bundles.

The Lost Songs: 1978-1981 tracklisting:

"Step Into The Light"

"We’re Going Wrong"

"Day After Day"

"Rainbows"

"Felony"

"No Answer"

"Back In The Streets"

"Hit And Run"

"Broken Heart"

"Liar"

"Prisoner"

"No Answer" lyric video:

"Step Into The Light" video:

Musicians who appear on The Lost Songs: 1978-1981:

Don Dokken - vocals, guitar

Jon Levin - guitar

BJ Zampa - drums

Juan Croucier - bass

Greg Leon - guitar

Gary Holland - drums

Mick Brown - drums

George Lynch - guitar

Rustee Allen - bass

Bill Lordan - drums

Greg Pecka - drums