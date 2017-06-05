DON DOKKEN Performs "Dream Warriors" Acoustically At 30th Anniversary Bash Of Nightmare On Elm Steeet 3; Fan-Filmed Video

This past Saturday, June 3rd, Don Dokken performed a solo acoustic set as part of The Ultimate Wizard World Horror Fest in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; fan-filmed footage can be seen below. The event celebrated the 30th anniversary of A Nightmare On Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors.

A Nightmare On Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors was released theatrically in the United States by New Line Cinema in February 1987. Dokken performed the hit single "Dream Warriors" on the film's soundtrack; it also appeared on the band's fourth album, Back For The Attack.

"Dream Warriors" official video: