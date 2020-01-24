DON DOKKEN's Solitary Solo Album To Be Released on Digital / CD/ Red Vinyl This Month

He’s the voice behind multi-platinum selling albums and heavy metal classics such as “Breaking The Chains”, “In My Dreams”, “Dream Warriors” and many more!. But for the aptly named album Solitary, Dokken vocalist Don Dokken strips away the metal trappings and takes center stage as a singular creative force on this acoustic album that includes both original songs and imaginative reworkings of other’s songs.

Dokken’s powerful singing truly shines throughout these recordings, bringing both fiery passion and gentle emotion.

To help bring this project to life, Don reached out to several high-profile musicians including The Firm/Whitesnake bassist Tony Franklin plus renowned drummer Vinnie Colaiuta (Frank Zappa / Sting).

Solitary will be released January 31 via Deadline Music, a division of Cleopatra Records, Inc, on all digital platforms, plus CD, and on a very special limited edition red vinyl pressing. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"In The Meadow"

"I'll Never Forget"

"Where The Grass Is Green"

"Jealous"

"Ship Of Fools"

"You Are Everything"

"Venice"

"Sarah"

"My Heart Will Go On"

"The Tragedy"

"Someday"

"All That Love Can Be"