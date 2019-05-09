DON FELDER Discusses Working With SAMMY HAGAR, JOE SATRIANI, SLASH On New Solo Album - "I Would Have Loved To Have Been Sitting In The Studio With ALEX LIFESON..."

Former Eagles guitarist, Don Felder, released his new solo album, American Rock ‘N’ Roll, last month via BMG. Guests on the album include Slash (Guns N' Roses), Mick Fleetwood (Fleetwood Mac), Alex Lifeson (Rush), and Peter Frampton, as well as Sammy Hagar, Joe Satriani, and Chad Smith (essentially reuniting three-quarters of Chickenfoot).

Shortly after the release, Felder spoke with Greg Prato for VintgageRock.com. An excerpt of the interview follows.

Greg Prato: Did you work with any of the artists in the studio together, or was it via file-swapping?

Don Felder: "Both. Some players, like Mick Fleetwood, who was in Hawaii at the time, we sent him files and he went in his studio and did an amazing job. He sent us back I think two or three takes of him playing drums, that were great. Alex Lifeson was in Canada at the time - I would have loved to have been sitting in the studio with Alex to record that stuff, but we had to do it how we could do it. Joe Satriani and I were actually in the studio together, sitting on a couch, working out the guitar parts for 'Rock You'. Sammy Hagar, I went up to his studio and he sang on the record. Bob Weir was in Sammy’s studio and sang on 'Rock You' as well. Peter Frampton, I flew out to his studio in Nashville and we recorded his parts in Nashville, and he sang on a chorus with me on 'The Way Things Have to Be', and played a beautiful, angelic kind of Les Paul through a Leslie speaker. For the most part, I would say a lot of people actually worked in my studio - Steve Gadd recorded drums in my studio, Chad Smith recorded drums there, Slash recorded his guitar parts there. There was a minimum of file sharing, but in certain instances, there was no other choice."

Slash plays on the title track, which is available for streaming below. “Rock You” is a duet with Sammy Hagar that features Joe Satriani on guitar. An official lyric video for the track can be viewed below.

(Photo - Michael Helms)