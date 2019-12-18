DONNIE VIE - Original ENUFF Z'NUFF Frontman Launches Music Video For "Beautiful Things" Single

Original songwriter/lead vocalist of Enuff Z’Nuff, Donnie Vie, released his latest solo album, Beautiful Things, back in June via Deko Music.

The latest single “Beautiful Things”, is out now and this is what Donnie had to say about the song and new video: “When I wrote 'Beautiful Things', I envisioned something within the lines of the old Willy Wonka land. Just a potpourri of wonderful delicious flavoured treats in a colourful setting. I’ve always been pretty dark so many of my songs were dark. This time around, though I still prefer nighttime, emotionally I feel sunny, and it reflects in the new songs. This song is the first step through a journey with this record. It sets the mood and is lyrically based on silver linings in all things. Paul Gilbert guest stars with amazing guitar."

Donnie has been one of rock’s biggest secrets, who has been crafting melodic power pop and rock songs for over 30 years. He and Enuff Z'Nuff were instant critics’ darlings, with a debut record that soared up the charts generating two long playing MTV hits, "New Thing" and "Fly High Michelle." A “Top Pick” from Rolling Stone Magazine, and inciting numerous TV and radio performances with repeat invitations from David Letterman and Howard Stern, the group released their "self-titled" and follow up Strength on Atco Records, before being picked up by Clive Davis and signed to his Arista label for Animals With Human Intelligence.

Donnie will also be playing Beautiful Things in its entirety along with all the Enuff Z’Nuff hits on January 4 in his native Chicago area at FitzGerald’s Night Club.

Beautiful Things tracklisting:

"Beautiful Things"

"Plain Jane"

"Breaking Me Down"

"I Could Save the World"

"Fly"

"Tender Lights"

"I'll Surrender"

"Whatever"

"Fallin' Through The Pages"

"Back From The Blue"

"Instant Karma" video: