DONNIE VIE - Original ENUFF Z'NUFF Frontman Pens New Song "All My Favorite Things" While In Quarantine; Visualizer Streaming

Original songwriter/lead vocalist of Enuff Z’Nuff, Donnie Vie, has just released the new single, “All My Favorite Things”, via Deko Entertainment. It is available digitally worldwide through ADA/Warner Music Group.

Donnie states, “I wrote this in the quarantine/stay at home period of 2020, reflecting back on my life, career, and memories."

A visualizer for the song, including a message from Donnie, can be seen below:

The Grammy-nominated artist has amassed over 25 albums’ worth of songs and decades of live shows to his name, both with and without his former band. Now a solo act, Vie continues his songwriting and performing under his own name.