DONNIE VIE Weighs In On New ENUFF Z'NUFF Material, Performs New Solo Single "All Of My Favorite Things" Acoustic (Video)

On the latest episode of The Rock n Ragni show, host Bay “Chubby Dudley” Ragni talks with former Enuff Z’Nuff frontman, Donnie Vie. They discuss the major health scare he had a year ago, him and Chip Z’Nuff talking again and the state of their relationship, his appearance on the new Enuff Z’Nuff album, how he has been holding up during the pandemic, and his new single “All Of My Favorite Things”, which he performs on acoustic guitar.

Vie has just released the new single, “All My Favorite Things”, via Deko Entertainment. It is available digitally worldwide through ADA/Warner Music Group.

Donnie states, “I wrote this in the quarantine/stay at home period of 2020, reflecting back on my life, career, and memories."

A visualizer for the song, including a message from Donnie, can be seen below:

The Grammy-nominated artist has amassed over 25 albums’ worth of songs and decades of live shows to his name, both with and without his former band. Now a solo act, Vie continues his songwriting and performing under his own name.